OpenAI Launches New Tools for Building AI Agents

OpenAI launched a new set of APIs and tools designed to help developers and enterprises build, deploy and scale artificial intelligence agents.

While the company already offered AI model capabilities that can support AI agents, it added these new tools in response to customers’ calls for an easier way to turn these capabilities into AI agents, OpenAI said in a Tuesday (March 11) blog post.

The new offerings launched Tuesday include a new Responses API that helps build agents; built-in tools like web search, file search and computer use; a new Agents SDK that orchestrates single-agent and multi-agent workflows; and integrated observability tools that help users trace and inspect agent workflow development, according to the post.

“These new tools streamline core agent logic, orchestration and interactions, making it significantly easier for developers to get started with building agents,” OpenAI said in the post.

With the introduction of these tools, OpenAI will continue to support its Chat Completions API, which is used by developers who don’t need built-in tools, but it plans to deprecate its Assistants API after incorporating all its features into the new Responses API by mid-2026, per the post.

OpenAI said in the post that it plans to add more tools and capabilities that simplify and accelerate the building of agentic applications on its platform over the next weeks and months.

“We believe agents will soon become integral to the workforce, significantly enhancing productivity across industries,” OpenAI said in the post. “As companies increasingly seek to leverage AI for complex tasks, we’re committed to providing the building blocks that enable developers and enterprises to effectively create autonomous systems that deliver real-world impact.”

AI agents that can handle complex jobs, think independently and learn from their environment are reshaping industries and automating tasks in ways that didn’t used to be possible, PYMNTS reported in October.

Meta’s head of business AI, Clara Shih, said Thursday (March 6) that Meta’s AI is being used by more than 700 million customers and that the company hopes to offer it to “hundreds of millions” of businesses.

“We’re quickly coming to a place where every business, from the very large to the very small, they’re going to have a business agent representing it and acting on its behalf, in its voice — the way that businesses today have websites and email addresses,” Shih said.

