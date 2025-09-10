Sam’s Club Rolls Out AI for Managers

Sam’s Club is moving artificial intelligence out of the back office and onto the sales floor.

The Walmart-owned retailer is giving frontline managers enterprise-grade AI tools to help them make decisions faster and free them from repetitive tasks, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 10) press release. The rollout positions the chain among the first retailers in the United States to put generative AI directly in the hands of managers.

Managers are already using AI to cut financial analysis from hours to minutes, flag promising local suppliers, and anticipate seasonal sales trends to optimize staffing and promotions, the release said. Employees are also being freed from millions of routine tasks, giving them more time for member service.

Beginning next year, Sam’s Club employees will be able to pursue AI training through the OpenAI Certification program to prepare for long-term technology adoption, according to the release.

Walmart announced its participation in the certification program Thursday (Sept. 4), saying it will work with OpenAI to offer access to its U.S.-based frontline and office employees through its private training program, Walmart Academy.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said at the time that the company knows that the future of retail will be defined by not only technology but also people who know how to use it.

“By bringing AI training directly to our associates, we’re putting the most powerful technology of our time in their hands—giving them the skills to rewrite the playbook and shape the future of retail,” Furner said.

OpenAI said its certification program will be designed to help businesses ensure that candidates and employees know how to use AI. It aims to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

Meanwhile, many retailers are focusing their AI efforts on supply chain and inventory optimization. Macy’s, Target, Amazon and others are investing in predictive systems to keep shelves stocked and control costs.

On the eCommerce side of retail, AI is beginning to assist digital platforms in delivering intuitive, responsive experiences for consumers. Rezolve Ai CEO Daniel Wagner told PYMNTS in May that his company has developed AI tools designed to bring human-like qualities into the digital commerce experience, including deep product expertise, empathy and conversion focus. The goal is to help fix eCommerce’s 70% cart abandonment problem.

