YouTube Unveils AI-Powered ‘Creative Partner’ and Other Tools for Creators

An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “creative partner” for creators is one of several AI tools unveiled Tuesday (Sept. 16) by YouTube.

The company announced these new offerings during its Made on YouTube event.

YouTube’s new AI-powered creative partner is a new YouTube Studio tool, is called Ask Studio and can answer questions about things like how the creator’s latest video is performing and what is being said about their editing style, according to a Tuesday blog post.

“It’ll provide personalized and actionable strategic insights based on knowledge of you as a Creator, your channel and how YouTube works,” Amjad Hanif, vice president of creator products at YouTube, said in the post. “We’ll keep adding more capabilities in the future.”

Hanif also said in the post that YouTube has expanded the availability of its AI-powered likeness detection tool in open beta to all YouTube Partner Program creators. This tool helps creators safeguard their identity by detecting, managing and requesting the removal of unauthorized videos made with their facial likeness.

For its livestreaming platform YouTube Live, the company has added AI-powered highlights, a tool that creates lasting content from live content, according to another Tuesday blog post.

“It finds the most compelling moments from the livestream and automatically creates ready-to-share Shorts,” Aaron Filner, senior director, product management at YouTube, said in the post.

YouTube also announced new creation tools for Shorts that can generate video with sound, bring photos to life by applying motion from a video, apply new looks to video footage by applying styles like pop art or origami, add objects to videos via a text description, per another Tuesday blog post.

The company is also experimenting with a feature called Edit with AI that will be added to Shorts and the YouTube Create app and will generate a first draft of a video from the user’s raw camera roll footage, according to the post.

“This gives you a solid starting point so you can jump straight to the fun part: personalizing your video and bringing your unique vision to life,” Dina Berrada, director of product, generative AI creation, at YouTube, said in the post.

To help creators earn more, YouTube has introduced an AI-powered system in YouTube Shopping that tags products in videos, according to another Tuesday blog post.

“We know tagging products can be time-consuming, so to make the experience better for creators, we’re leaning on an AI-powered system to identify the optimal moment a product is mentioned and automatically display the product tag at that time, capturing viewer interest when it’s highest,” Todd Sherman, senior director, product management, and Michael Beckmann, director, product management, data and creator earnings, said in the post.

YouTube parent company Alphabet said in October 2024 that it wants its products—from Google to Android to YouTube—to be synonymous with AI.