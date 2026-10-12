AI Safety Regulations Gain Momentum in Congress Ahead of Midterms
With leading artificial intelligence executives sounding the alarm over rogue autonomous agents and voter anxiety over AI rising, some in Congress have begun pushing for more robust federal regulation and oversight of the technology. The latest effort comes from a trio of Democrats in the Senate led by Mark Warner of Virginia, who introduced the Artificial Intelligence Risk Management and Security Act of 2026 along with Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Andy Kim of New Jersey.