Anthropic Updates Partner Program As Enterprise AI Adoption Grows

Anthropic has announced two updates to its three-month-old Claude Partner Network.

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Since launching in March, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup said Wednesday (June 3), more than 40,000 firms have applied for the program and more than 10,000 consultants have earned a Claude certification, which shows they’ve been trained to build and deploy the company’s Claude model in production.

To expand on this effort, Anthropic has introduced two ways to make its ecosystem easier for customers to explore, including the tiered “Services Track,” designed to reflect what a company has built and delivered using Claude.

“The best partners have firsthand experience with Claude. They use the newest models for their own work before they put it in front of a client,” the company said. “This way, when they tell a customer what it takes, they’re speaking from experience. The Services Track is built to give customers confidence in a firm’s ability to help them bring Claude into their businesses.”

Anthropic is also launching the “Claude Partner Hub,” which lets partners view their standing against published requirements, and allows customers seeking Claude expertise to find the companies most qualified to help.

The move means that Anthropic’s partners get “a great deal of credibility” when they try to sell Claude to businesses, Karl Kadon, Anthropic’s global head of partner experience, told the Wall Street Journal.

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“It would be our responsibility as a public company to show up to shareholders, and to the world, with an ecosystem that we can stand behind that is high-integrity,” Kadon said. “It’s not necessarily something where just anybody can call themselves a partner with Anthropic.”

The news comes two days after Anthropic confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), a stock market listing that could value the company at $1 trillion. The company recently became the world’s most valuable AI startup after taking in $65 billion in a Series H round, giving Anthropic a post-money valuation of $965 billion.

In other AI news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about a consensus forming around the gap between ambition and readiness as companies scramble to deploy agentic artificial intelligence. “The technology is advancing. The foundations underneath it are not keeping pace,” that report said. “Data is fragmented, infrastructure is built for a different paradigm, and the organizational structures designed for human workers are not designed for agents. Each problem compounds the others.”