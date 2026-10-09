Aston Martin F1 Uses AI to Monitor Rival Radio

Highlights
The pit wall now hears every channel. CoreWeave-built AI transcribes and sorts 40 live radio channels within five seconds of each message.
Simulation is replacing some trial and error. Models trained on high-fidelity airflow simulations estimate the effect of design changes without running every full simulation.
AI is spreading from the car to the office. Cohere’s North platform is available to every team member, and Cognition’s agents handle software development tasks.
Aston Martin’s Formula One team now listens to 40 race radio channels at once, with artificial intelligence transcribing and sorting each message within five seconds, CoreWeave said. The system lets a race engineer ask how rival drivers are finding a tire compound and get an answer mid-race.