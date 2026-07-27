Everyone Wants to Own AI’s New Toll Road
Every company running artificial intelligence at scale eventually hits the same problem: a simple customer question gets routed to the same, expensive, frontier-grade model as a genuinely hard one. That’s a waste of money — and an avoidable one. Routing software fixes it by evaluating each request before it happens and sending it to whichever AI model is suited to the job, saving the expensive model for the tasks that need it. Done well, intelligent routing can cut a company’s AI bill by 30% to 50%, with some workloads seeing savings as high as 85%, according to Mindstudio.