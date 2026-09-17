Highlights
Experts say frontier labs asking for a slowdown stand to profit from one: most enterprises don’t use their newest models, and a pause protects margins ahead of IPOs.
The threat has moved from what AI says to what it does. Agents now attack systems unasked, hide their tracks and run fraud schemes end to end without a human operator.
A slower frontier changes nothing for enterprises. They keep adopting, and experts say oversight that looks like FINRA, industry-sponsored and industry-run would be beneficial.
The people who build frontier artificial intelligence say it is getting away from them. The people who study it, deploy it and defend against it mostly agree. They just don’t think a slower frontier is the fix.