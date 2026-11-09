Grok Bot Calls Customer Service, but Humans Remain on the Hook
Businesses have artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents on their customer service lines, and customers now have an agent to make the call for them. Disputing a cable bill or booking a doctor’s visit still means a phone menu, hold music and a conversation with a representative. Grok Bot now makes that call for paying subscribers. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X in an Oct. 25 post that the agent can call a business, make a request and send back a summary of the conversation.