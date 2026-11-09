Grok Bot Calls Customer Service, but Humans Remain on the Hook

Businesses have artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents on their customer service lines, and customers now have an agent to make the call for them. Disputing a cable bill or booking a doctor’s visit still means a phone menu, hold music and a conversation with a representative. Grok Bot now makes that call for paying subscribers. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X in an Oct. 25 post that the agent can call a business, make a request and send back a summary of the conversation.

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The user tells Grok Bot whom to call and why. The agent dials from a temporary number assigned by SpaceXSI, SpaceX’s AI unit, the Grok Bot terms show. It works through the phone menu and waits on hold while a live transcript runs in the chat. When the business asks something the agent can’t answer, an answer box opens. The user types a reply and Grok Bot relays it. Calling works only with U.S. numbers for now, Teslarati reported.

One early test call ran about 25 minutes. Content creator Peter Yang posted a video of his agent calling Comcast, where it turned down three upsells and cited a cheaper fiber offer from rival Sonic. The agent paused for Yang’s approval before it accepted the final terms. His bill fell from $84 to $45 a month. Other users posted a same-day pediatric appointment and a $100 gift card recovered from Verizon Fios after a 51-minute call, Teslarati said. One user said a representative refused to cancel a subscription once it was clear an AI was on the line.

Grok’s Terms Make the User Responsible for the Call

Each call identifies itself as made by a virtual assistant on the customer’s behalf and may be recorded, the terms say. The same document names the customer “the caller of record and solely responsible” for every call. That covers compliance with telemarketing, robocall and call-recording laws, including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The customer also agrees to indemnify SpaceXSI for claims that arise from calls.

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Grok Bot is not the first agent to phone a business. Meta added phone calling to its Muse assistant in September, and it hit a problem. Businesses often hung up when they realized the caller was AI, PYMNTS reported, citing Reuters. Meta then tested having human contractors make some of the calls. It later ended the test. Some employees had warned that sensitive information could leak to the contractors, according to the report.

Google has a similar feature in Search that calls local businesses to check prices and availability, and businesses can opt out, PYMNTS reported in July 2025. In September, Google began testing “Call for Me” with Pixel 11 owners in the U.S. who pay for a Gemini subscription, TechCrunch reported. That feature dials from the user’s own phone number, whereas Grok Bot uses a temporary one. The user can follow the call and take over at any time.

Long Hold Times Use Up Grok Bot’s Weekly Allowance

Every Grok Bot subscription comes with a weekly usage allowance, and a call that sits on hold for a long duration eats into it. Access starts at the $30-a-month tier, and SpaceXSI has not said how calls count against the allowance, Teslarati reported. Grok Bot had 800,000 paid weekly users in early October, more than double the prior month, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said on the company’s Oct. 20 earnings call. Musk said on the same call that Grok Bot may end up using most of the AI unit’s computing capacity.

Over the weekend (Oct. 31-Nov. 1), some subscribers saw their usage meters jump from 50% to 100% without running tasks overnight, TechCrunch reported Monday (Nov. 2). Musk confirmed on X that it was not a glitch. “The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue,” he wrote in reply to a user. He has not said how limits will change.

Businesses that take these calls also have to confirm who is on the line. Fraudsters already use deepfakes and cloned voices to impersonate legitimate customers, and voice authentication “has already failed,” Paymentology CTO Tim Joslyn told PYMNTS in March. Impersonation accounts for 81% of successful scams, and criminals use a mobile phone or landline in 19% of them, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Financial Scams and Consumer Trust.”

Grok Bot now calls businesses, negotiates bills and books appointments for paying subscribers. One user cut a Comcast bill from $84 to $45 monthly. But users bear legal responsibility for calls, while lengthy hold times eat into weekly usage allowances.