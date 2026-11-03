Humanoid Robot Makers Track Output but Not Payback
The robotics industry has measured progress by machines shipped, tasks demonstrated and hours logged. China’s AGIBOT is proposing a different benchmark: how much useful work the machines deliver. The humanoid maker introduced Worken at its AGIBOT Innovation Day on Oct. 29, a metric it defines as “effective intelligent work hours,” calculated by multiplying the number of active robots by their autonomous working hours and an output efficiency ratio that compares completed work with a benchmark for the task.