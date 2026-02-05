Mastercard Says Readiness Is Key as Enterprises Move to AI Agents

Highlights
Mastercard is positioning agentic AI as an operating shift, not a tech experiment, saying companies need the right skills, data and controls before delegating real work to software agents.
“Readiness is the new competitive advantage,” according to Kaushik Gopal, who said AI-ready culture, structured data, clear ownership and strong security guardrails are what turn agent pilots into production systems.
Agent Suite reflects a buy-or-partner path for enterprises, combining customizable agents, payments expertise and a global advisory team to help banks and merchants move from planning to deployment with trust and control.
Agentic artificial intelligence is gaining momentum across banking and commerce, and payments networks are among the leaders.