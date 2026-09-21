MRH Trowe Lets Employees Build Their Own Agent Factory

Highlights
Employees at insurance broker MRH Trowe started using AI tools on their own, which put sensitive client data at risk of ending up in software the firm didn’t control.
The firm’s answer was one secure system where about 400 employees can build their own AI agents, at a running cost of about $14 per employee per month.
MRH Trowe aims to have 10 to 15 employee-built agents running by year-end. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 85% of financial firms plan to raise their AI budgets over the next year.
Employees at insurance broker MRH Trowe wanted artificial intelligence to help with their daily work. Teams started trying AI tools on their own. That created a risk for the company. Sensitive client and insurance data could end up in software nobody at the firm controlled.