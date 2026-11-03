Anthropic Buys One-Person Biotech to Prove Claude Can Make Drugs

Highlights
Anthropic bought Mithril Medicine, a biotech with one full-time employee. He used Claude to run experiments across 11 contract labs and took a muscular dystrophy treatment from idea to mouse results in under 18 months.
OpenAI agreed to buy Orchestra Bio, which sells AI agents that track drug program timelines. When a manufacturing batch fails, the agents work out which trial dates slip and what the team can do about it.
Enveda used Claude to review the manufacturing records a drugmaker files before a trial, cutting the job from almost 26 hours to just under three. PYMNTS Intelligence found 84% of healthcare firms expect to increase AI spending over the next 12 months.
Anthropic said Oct. 27 it acquired Mithril Medicine, a startup developing treatments for two rare forms of muscular dystrophy. Founder Cody Tranbarger, Mithril’s only full-time employee, used Claude to organize contracts, logistics and experiments across 11 external labs and delegated other parts of the business to the model. Mithril took one candidate from idea to promising results in mice in under 18 months.