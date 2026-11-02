AI Agents Take the Grunt Work Out of Pamarco’s Close

Integration complexity is the barrier CFOs cite most for automating further, with 90% naming it, up from 67% in 2025, PYMNTS Intelligence reported.

Agents check outstanding close tasks hourly, run those whose dependencies are complete and email the results, while employees handle exceptions and approvals, the case study said.

Pamarco, maker of precision components for printing and packaging, has automated about 40% of month-end close tasks across seven legal entities, according to a Microsoft case study.

Pamarco, a manufacturer of precision components for the printing and packaging industries, has put artificial intelligence agents on the accounting work that once ran only through its finance staff.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“We’ve been able to automate roughly 40% of financial close tasks with autonomous AI agents,” Glyn Wilson, Pamarco’s chief information officer, said in a case study Microsoft published in September. Pamarco runs the agents on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and they code invoices, run close tasks and assemble board reports.

The company operates seven legal entities in the United States and Europe and serves customers in almost 70 countries, according to the case study. Wilson said the agents could take on 50% to 60% of close tasks by year end.

Pamarco reports a roughly 95% success rate in automatically coding freight invoices, including those requiring multiple tax codes, with the agent splitting each journal into multiple tax and coding lines. Most of the company’s invoices without purchase orders are freight bills, and the system now posts them automatically, according to the case study.

The approach carried over to an acquisition. After Pamarco bought a business in Germany, its U.S. team built coding rules for the new entity’s invoices, and fewer than 5% of those invoices required manual coding during validation, the case study said.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

Pamarco configured agents to check outstanding tasks hourly in its ERP’s close workspace, where each task has an owner, a due date and dependencies, the case study said. When a task is due and its dependencies are complete, an agent performs the work, updates its status and emails the results. Each agent is limited to a defined workload, a set of permissions and a measurable time savings, according to the case study. Employees still handle exceptions and approvals, and task owners keep responsibility for judgment and review.

Automating 40% of tasks does not mean automating 40% of accounting labor. Tasks differ in complexity and duration, and the case study does not break down which tasks the agents run or how long they took before.

The same approach extends to reporting. A sales director who spent about five hours each month preparing sales analysis for the board now receives an automatically generated presentation on the sixth working day, the case study said.

90% of CFOs Say Integration Blocks Further Automation

For finance chiefs trying to follow Pamarco’s lead, integration complexity is the obstacle cited most, with 90% naming it, up from 67% in 2025, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash: What Two Years of Data Say About Faster Cash and Rising Risk,” which surveyed 100 U.S. CFOs at companies with $250 million to $2.5 billion in annual revenue in July 2026.

CFOs also see a big payoff once agents can work across systems. Some 42% of CFOs at companies with at least $1 billion in revenue anticipate high-impact results from agentic AI that coordinates workflows across enterprise resource planning, receivables, payables and treasury systems, a separate PYMNTS Intelligence report, “CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel,” found in a survey of 60 CFOs conducted in October 2025.

Pamarco plans to extend the agents to sales, quoting, order entry, customer response and vendor communications, the case study said. “We don’t think about [AI] in terms of reducing headcount; it just means we can achieve more with our employees,” Wilson said.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.