AI Agents Take the Grunt Work Out of Pamarco’s Close

Highlights
Pamarco, maker of precision components for printing and packaging, has automated about 40% of month-end close tasks across seven legal entities, according to a Microsoft case study.
Agents check outstanding close tasks hourly, run those whose dependencies are complete and email the results, while employees handle exceptions and approvals, the case study said.
Integration complexity is the barrier CFOs cite most for automating further, with 90% naming it, up from 67% in 2025, PYMNTS Intelligence reported.
Pamarco, a manufacturer of precision components for the printing and packaging industries, has put artificial intelligence agents on the accounting work that once ran only through its finance staff.