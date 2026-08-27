Nvidia CEO Says AI Is Already Productive, Not Just Promising

Highlights
AI’s value is already showing up across industries, from trading floors to drug labs to cybersecurity startups, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. He dismissed the AGI debate as “kind of senseless,” arguing the real test is whether AI does useful work and generates profit.
Huang addressed two investor worries directly: Open-source models pose no threat since nearly all run on Nvidia hardware, and frontier labs building custom chips won’t dent demand since Nvidia’s full-stack platform is different enough to keep them as customers.
Nvidia posted record revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% year over year, with data center revenue up 117%, and guided next quarter to $108 billion despite remaining supply constrained.
Artificial intelligence has moved past the hype stage, according to Nvidia’s CEO. Jensen Huang put it plainly on the company’s second quarter earnings call that “AI has reached its inflection point. It’s doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue.”