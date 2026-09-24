OpenAI Brings in Patreon’s Founders to Build a Creator Business

Highlights
OpenAI hired Patreon Co-Founder Sam Yam and two of his former deputies to run a new Creator Product division, with the first tools due to launch at DevDay on Sept. 29.
Patreon’s team knows how to turn an audience into recurring revenue, with more than $10 billion paid to creators since 2013, something none of OpenAI’s creator tools have done.
The move comes as ChatGPT’s share of AI prompts fell from 70% to 50% in six months and OpenAI shut down its AI video generator Sora.
OpenAI has hired the people who built the largest membership business in the creator economy. Patreon Co-Founder Sam Yam is joining to lead a new division called Creator Product, The Information reported. He is bringing Drew Rowny, Patreon’s former head of product, and Shannon Ma, its former head of engineering.