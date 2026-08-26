Oumi Want Every Enterprise to Build Its Own AI Brain
Oumi launched its Compounding AI Factory this month, a platform built to automate the development of specialized enterprise artificial intelligence models. Instead of assembling a team of machine learning engineers to build, evaluate and improve a model by hand, the company argues AI itself can do that work, letting enterprises continuously develop intelligence tailored to their own data and operations.
Manos Koukoumidis is co-founder and CEO of Oumi, a startup that helps companies build, train, evaluate and deploy custom AI models.