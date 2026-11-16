Highlights
PayPal deployed a conversational AI agent in treasury operations covering $53 billion in funds, allowing employees to analyze cash positions, currency exposure and financial risks through natural-language queries.
PayPal’s broader treasury overhaul eliminated 90 spreadsheets, saved about 1,700 hours and increased cash visibility from 78% to nearly 100% across roughly 1,000 accounts.
Generative AI use for cash flow management rose from 16% to 80% of finance teams, PYMNTS Intelligence found, but only 5% use agentic AI for cash flow management.
Ask PayPal’s treasury team where its cash sits, and the answer now comes from a chat window. A Deutsche Bank case study describes how that change unfolded inside the company. The system handles $53 billion in corporate cash and customer funds, and the team once relied on 90 spreadsheets to track it. Cash visibility across about 1,000 accounts now runs through the same interface.