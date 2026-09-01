Petwealth Uses AI to Turn Pet Lab Results Into Action

Highlights
Petwealth Founder Angelo Palivos lost a pet to a diagnosis that arrived too late and built the company to close that gap.
AI powers the diagnostics and reporting, but partnerships with Pawp and Kennel Connection, plus its own labs, are what let Petwealth scale without owning the whole pet care stack.
Every test feeds a growing dataset that Palivos said is valuable to pharma research, even as AI can’t replace the human judgment at the center of the product.
Angelo Palivos built Petwealth after losing his own pet to an illness that a diagnostic lab couldn’t catch in time.