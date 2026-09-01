Petwealth Uses AI to Turn Pet Lab Results Into Action

Every test feeds a growing dataset that Palivos said is valuable to pharma research, even as AI can’t replace the human judgment at the center of the product.

AI powers the diagnostics and reporting, but partnerships with Pawp and Kennel Connection, plus its own labs, are what let Petwealth scale without owning the whole pet care stack.

Petwealth Founder Angelo Palivos lost a pet to a diagnosis that arrived too late and built the company to close that gap.

Angelo Palivos built Petwealth after losing his own pet to an illness that a diagnostic lab couldn’t catch in time.

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That loss became the company’s founding premise. Veterinary care moves too slowly and too reactively, and pet owners are often waiting on lab results when speed matters most.

Petwealth’s answer combines at-home molecular diagnostics with artificial intelligence-driven reporting and telehealth, aiming to shift pet care from emergency response toward continuous, proactive monitoring. Palivos, the company’s founder and CEO, said the shift became commercially possible only because pet owners already learned to trust at-home testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pet owners are familiar with swabbing at home,” Palivos said. “This is not a new or foreign idea.”

What makes a diagnostic result useful is what happens after the swab, Palivos said. Raw PCR data means little to a pet owner on its own. Petwealth uses AI to turn that data into a report a parent or veterinarian can act on.

“I think that’s the difference between a lab result and a health product, which is what we have here,” Palivos said.

Vertical Integration Sets the Price

Petwealth owns its own lab infrastructure rather than outsourcing testing, which Palivos said is central to the company’s economics. AI automates report generation, and volume through the company’s own labs brings down the cost of each test, making the diagnostics more affordable for pet owners over time.

That infrastructure also underpins how Petwealth is expanding through partners rather than trying to do everything itself. The company has struck distribution deals with telehealth platform Pawp and veterinary software provider Kennel Connection, extending its diagnostics into services it doesn’t build internally. Palivos described diagnostics as the entry point vets and telehealth providers still need regardless of how a visit happens.

“I think diagnostics is the mousetrap in the space,” Palivos said.

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A telehealth appointment can only tell a vet so much. The lab work is what closes the gap.

The company is also leaning into recurring revenue, having turned on subscription checkout for its testing kits. Palivos said he’s wary of subscription fatigue setting in across consumer health broadly, adding that the model only holds if pet owners keep seeing value rather than canceling after the first cycle. There are plans to expand into a broader marketplace for pet health products, including curated food and supplement plans, eventually prescriptions, and longer-term treatments built around longevity research.

Diagnostic Data as a Long-Term Asset

Each test Petwealth runs adds to a structured, longitudinal dataset of pet health outcomes that don’t exist at scale from a consumer standpoint, Palivos said. Real-world diagnostic outcome data is commercially valuable to pharmaceutical companies working to speed approval of animal health products, since faster paths through approval translate into longer product runways.

That same data has a more immediate use inside the product itself. Because Petwealth’s tests capture a pathogen alongside an animal’s age, breed, symptoms and location, the company can spot geographic clusters of outbreaks and proactively flag pet owners nearby whose animals show similar symptoms, shifting treatment from reactive triage toward earlier intervention, Palivos said. He compared the targeting logic to how social platforms surface content before a user searches for it.

“We want to recommend what would help the animal or what will help the parent in treating that or keeping the animal healthy,” Palivos said, adding that the goal is bringing down the long-term cost of pet healthcare.

Despite how much of the platform runs on AI, the company’s real differentiation is the human element sitting alongside it, Palivos said. A year into building Petwealth, advances in AI have made it possible for people with no engineering background to build and ship software quickly, lowering the technical bar across the industry. That shift makes the human and physical components of Petwealth’s product harder to replicate, not easier.

“It becomes our moat,” Palivos said, adding that the balance between technology and care is central to how the company treats an emotionally charged category. “We can’t lose the humanity in things.”

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