She Couldn’t Find the Right App, So She Had AI Build It
Maggie Gao posted on X in June that she had analyzed more than 10 million lines of public data to build a free tool for New York City renters. The result, called Stoop, lets apartment hunters search any building across the city’s five boroughs for rent stabilization records, bedbug and pest reports, mold complaints and management company patterns before signing a lease. Gao built it using Lovable, a platform that turns plain-language prompts into working software without a line of hand-written code. She is one of a growing number of consumers who found a problem, could not find a product that solved it and built one themselves using AI.