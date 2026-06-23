SoFi Ventures Into AI Investing With Composer Acquisition

Digital financial services app SoFi has introduced an AI-powered investing platform.

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Composer by SoFi, announced Tuesday (June 23), is designed to allow investors to employ artificial intelligence to develop, test and automate investment strategies using natural language.

It follows the company’s acquisition of Composer Securities, SoFi said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

“Composer has built one of the most innovative AI-powered investing platforms available to retail investors today,” said Anthony Noto, SoFi’s chief executive.

“Our acquisition of Composer reflects SoFi’s strategy of identifying innovative technologies and exceptional teams that can strengthen our ecosystem over time. As AI becomes a foundational part of investing, Composer by SoFi strengthens our ability to deliver powerful investing tools through an experience that is simple, intuitive, and accessible.”

According to the release, Composer lets investors design their own strategies, while also exploring “community-built” strategies.

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“An investor who feels they missed an AI sector rally can search over 2,000 community-built strategies, find one focused on AI and semiconductor leaders, review how it would have performed historically, and deploy it within seconds,” the release said.

Investors who aren’t sure which way the market will go can meld strategies designed for a variety of market environments and automate them together, SoFi added.

While other agentic tools use AI to continuously make trading decisions, SoFi says Composer employs the technology to help investors build “sophisticated rules-based strategies” that are executed automatically and follow clear, predefined rules which can be refined with specific weights, conditions and filters.

“This means investors maintain visibility into how their strategies work and can evaluate historical performance across different market environments before deciding whether to activate a strategy,” the company added.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, Noto has framed SoFi’s strategy around helping members manage their money holistically instead of introducing isolated products.

“Our critical success factor is helping people spend less than they make and invest the rest,” Noto said during an earnings call.

He added that consumers increasingly require financial guidance “for all the days in between,” and not simply for major financial decisions.

SoFi also recently acquired Peach Finance, a lending infrastructure startup that specializes in loan servicing software.

“This acquisition represents a significant expansion of SoFi’s business model, which has evolved beyond providing consumer financial products to offering a robust infrastructure layer for third-party banks and FinTechs,” PYMNTS wrote last month. “By incorporating Peach’s specialized software, SoFi adds a critical component to its enterprise ecosystem.”