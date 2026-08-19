The Real Question Isn’t Whether AI Wrote It
For six hours in late July, Jerry Falade had one of the biggest debut deals in publishing. Fourteen publishers had bid on his crime novel, “Call Me, I’ll Hide the Body,” and Minotaur Books, an imprint of Macmillan US, won the auction at a reported $2 million to $2.4 million. Then rumors began circulating that he had used artificial intelligence to write the manuscript. “Within six hours, I had been dropped by my agency, deals were paused, and press releases were being issued,” Falade told The Guardian.