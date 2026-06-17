Visa and Mastercard Put Tokens in Charge of AI Commerce

Highlights
Consumers remain open to agentic commerce, but trust remains the gating factor, with 95% expressing at least one concern about AI-driven purchasing.
Visa and Mastercard are both building agentic payment frameworks around tokenized credentials, authenticated agents and permissioned transactions.
The strategic prize is control of the token services provider layer, where identity, authorization and payment credentials converge before an AI agent can transact.
The race to build agentic commerce is producing no shortage of attention around artificial intelligence (AI) assistants. OpenAI, Google, Perplexity and others want consumers to delegate shopping decisions to software.