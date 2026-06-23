Zafin’s CEO Wants to Build the Control Tower for Enterprise AI
Every enterprise is hard at work building a workforce made of software. Almost none of them know how to manage it. How do you govern, audit, measure and coordinate employees that happen to be artificial intelligence agents? Most companies don’t. The problem is too new.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Charbel Safadi is CEO of Zafin, an AI-driven platform that unifies data, enhances decision-making, streamlines workflows, and personalizes offerings to empower banks to innovate.