Sales order management company Aleran Software rolled out its OneMart B2B online shopping technology, according to a Thursday (Oct 1.) announcement.

The technology’s drag and drop creator lets users quickly make safe, branded shopping experiences without the need to have technological know-how. Users have the ability to select from an array of templates and then tailor them, the announcement stated. In addition, users can customize commerce experiences for individual customers to include customized logins, pricing, mailing rates and more.

"We built OneMart with the manufacturer/vendor and sales agency in mind," Aleran Software CEO Alex Sayyah said in the announcement.

Sayyah said Aleran Software’s clients requested an easy and cost-efficient website builder that was scalable and created for B2B online shopping.

Users of OneMart will also receive integrated payment processing with the technology because of a collaboration with Payroc, according to the announcement. OneMart works with Aleran’s RepDesk technology so users can receive in-the-moment updates on merchandise and pricing, while supervising their sales back office in one view.

"Whether our customers are using OneMart to create an online store or instantly turn a PDF into a shoppable catalog, we wanted to give them a scalable, secure, end-to-end solution that doesn't come with the hefty price tag or complicated installations you get with other products," Sayyah said in the announcement.

Even with efforts to achieve a business-to-consumer (B2C)-like purchasing experience, B2B manufacturers have a long way to go before they can offer such capabilities, even as they move online.

In spaces such as heavy industrial machinery, products are complicated, and the kinds of choices clients require are many times far more than the average shopper might require when purchasing a pair of shoes.

According to Tacton Systems AB Vice President Nick Thompson, technology is currently available to provide such an experience.

"It's all about taking complex buying experiences and complex selling experiences that manufacturers have and completely digitizing that process," Thompson previously told PYMNTS.