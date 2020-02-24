Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Accounts receivable (AR) automation firm Billtrust has appointed Mark Shifke as chief financial officer (CFO), bringing more than 35 years of financial and legal experience — including most recently as the CFO at fintech Green Dot — to guide the firm through its next phase of growth, the company announced in a recent blog.

Reporting to chief executive officer (CEO) and founder Flint Lane, Billtrust will tap Shifke’s FinTech background for the CFO position. “We’re thrilled to have Mark join the Billtrust team,” said Lane. “Mark is a world-class CFO and the perfect individual to help guide Billtrust into the future.”

Shifke comes to Billtrust as the firm experienced record-setting revenue and new customer acquisition. Billtrust closed out 2019 with annual payment volume in excess of $1 trillion.

“I am pleased to join Billtrust’s leadership team and look forward to guiding Billtrust’s financial operations as they continue to transform the accounts receivables landscape for the world’s leading brands,” said Shifke. “I’m excited, not only that Billtrust’s market-leading order-to-cash platform continues to be the industry standard, but that our Business Payments Network is revolutionizing B2B payments.”

Shifke recently served in numerous capacities at Green Dot, including CFO, general manager of government programs and vice president of special projects. He also served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, had roles at JPMorgan, was a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell law firm and was a Principal at KPMG.

Billtrust was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. It works to accelerate cash flow by automating credit decisions and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections.

In October, Billtrust announced that it was expanding its presence in Chicago as it experiences rapid growth, including more than $30 billion in ACH and card payments processed.

“Chicago has been an incredible host to Billtrust, and we are thrilled to be growing our team there,” Lane said at the time. “We’ve been experiencing significant growth as a company due in large part to the incredible team we have around us. It’s extremely important to us that our employees work in environments that enable them to thrive.”