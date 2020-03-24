B2B Payments

Brex Buys Three Companies To Enhance Startup-Boosting Product

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Brex Buys Three Companies To Enhance Product

San Francisco-based FinTech startup Brex has acquired Neji, Compose Labs and Landria to help it build out its product offerings for growing businesses.

“Brex is committed to helping growing businesses scale, especially in challenging environments,” Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex, said in a statement on Tuesday (March 24). “We look forward to bringing the talented team members at Neji, Compose Labs and Landria onto the Brex team.”

The cost of each deal was not disclosed.

Silicon Valley blockchain startup Neji focuses on business security and networking, and addresses issues related to scaling “distributed ledgers across hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments.”

“Protecting customer data and assets is mission-critical to us at Brex, and so I am very excited to welcome Neji to the Trust team,” said Shruti Gupta, director of engineering at Brex. “The Neji team brings a wealth of experience at organizations including Google, Amazon and Microsoft. Prior to Neji, the team members worked together for over a decade across multiple technology companies.”

San Francisco startup Compose Labs specializes in next-generation video and runs CommonLounge, an intuitive platform for learning technology.

“Data engineering is critical to the future of our eCommerce product, as Brex seeks to ensure that we have 10x data advantages for all of the customers we underwrite,” offered Miguel Rios-Berrios, director of engineering, data, at Brex. “The team has founded several startups together over the last seven years, and has experience at Microsoft, MIT and the Indian Institute of Technology.”

Landria, also a San Francisco startup, creates internal knowledge databases and will help with Brex’s main digital framework. The startup streamlines SaaS solutions into one experience.

“The team at Landria is incredible, and we’re so fortunate to harness their talent and energy to strengthen the core infrastructure that powers the millions of transactions and thousands of customers on the Brex platform,” said Elena Tatarchenko, engineering manager at Brex. “The team worked together for two years and brings experience from organizations including Twilio, Palantir and the Central Intelligence Agency.”

Founded by engineers Henrique Dubugras and Pedro Franceschi in 2017, Brex has notched a total of $582.1 million to date. Investors include Y Combinator Continuity, Peter Thiel, Max Levchin and others.

Dubugras and Franceschi previously founded Brazilian payments firm Pagar.me.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
7.6K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
5.1K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
5.0K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
4.2K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

4.0K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

3.9K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
3.3K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
3.0K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
3.0K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
2.8K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread
2.5K
Coronavirus

Fed Plans Release Of Clean Cash As Virus Spreads

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
2.5K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
2.4K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Goldman, Morgan Stanley, COVID-19, forecasts, unemployment, GDP Goldman, Morgan Stanley, COVID-19, forecasts, unemployment, GDP
2.3K
Coronavirus

Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict COVID-19 Will Trigger Economic Devastation 

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Watch Movies Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Watch Movies
2.2K
Subscriptions

Let’s All Go To The (Streaming) Movies