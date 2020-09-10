To help commercial truck drivers make payments for services while traveling, FLEETCOR company Comdata Inc. has rolled out its Virtual Comchek digital payment offering. The Virtual Comchek serves as a single-use digital payment card for drivers as well as fleets, according to a Thursday (Sept. 10) announcement.

More than 100,000 businesses throughout the country take the Virtual Comchek for expenditures such as auto parts, roadside help, auto repair, warehouse costs and wholesale items. Comdata described the Virtual Comchek product as the next phase of the legacy hardcopy Comchek that was initially rolled out in the early 1970s.

Fleets will provide an instant electronic payment card that drivers can find on their cell phones with the Virtual Comchek to allow for payment in lieu of a hardcopy Comchek “draft.”

“Even though our paper Comchek product has been a staple of the industry for almost 50 years, we challenged ourselves to digitize the experience while bringing our customers lower operational costs, more security and convenience,” Comdata Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation Justin King said in the announcement.

King also noted that the coronavirus is a major worry for truck operators and suppliers at the moment. “Virtual Comchek also allows drivers to reduce the need to exchange physical checks and documents with suppliers for peace of mind,” he said in the announcement.

Separately, FLEETCOR and environmental technology company GreenPrint had launched the Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card per news in September.

The primary feature of the card is automatic carbon offsetting for each gallon purchased. FLEETCOR will offset the emissions through carbon project investments that are “independently certified” every instance in which an individual fills up at the pump.

In March, Comdata was rolling out Comdata QuickPay, which was to enable quicker payments for those who own fleets. Crestmark, which is a part of Metabank, was fueling the financing offering.