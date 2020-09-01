In an effort to make fleets carbon neutral, business payments provider FLEETCOR and environmental tech firm GreenPrint have rolled out the Fuelman Clean Advantage Fleet Card, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 1) announcement.

The companies said that FLEETCOR is helping to meet an unfilled demand for a sustainable fueling option for small and medium-sized business fleets with the rollout, according to the announcement.

"We’re seeing more businesses start to build and implement better sustainability practices, and this launch with GreenPrint further emphasizes FLEETCOR’s efforts to do our part,” Fuelman Senior Vice President Keagan Russo said in the announcement

The card’s main feature is carbon offsetting for each gallon bought without intervention. FLEETCOR will offset all of the emissions via "independently certified" carbon project investments each time a person fills a tank through its collaboration with GreenPrint.

Also, the card offers a variety of perks such as digital account management, tailored card controls and notifications, round-the-clock roadside assistance and in-depth gas and tax reporting. Those who have cards will also be able to see yearly “independently audited carbon offset reporting and related sustainability marketing materials,” per the announcement.

"FLEETCOR has long been a leader in helping fleets transition to a more sustainable future, and this new card continues our support of FLEETCOR’s environmental initiatives," GreenPrint CEO Pete Davis said in the announcement. "Countless research shows most consumers would switch to brands supporting a good cause, so now is the time for fleet owners to embrace carbon neutrality."

GreenPrint, for its part, is a Public Benefit Corp., and is reportedly on track to offset more than 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025.

Last October, FLEETCOR purchased the Travelliance airline lodging platform. Travelliance, for its part, helps air carriers with lodging management.

And, last September, news surfaced that FLEETCOR firm Sem Parar was collaborating with Nissan on contactless payments in Brazil through a first-of-its-kind partnership.