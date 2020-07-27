B2B Payments

Coupa Bolsters Controlled Spending, Risk Management Capabilities

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Coupa, which works in business spend management, is rolling out new capabilities to help with businesses’ spend visibility while lowering risk, through a cloud-based platform, according to a press release.

The additions, according to the release, will “leverage the power of the customer community and enable businesses to be more resilient during these times and ultimately spend smarter,” Raja Hammoud, the company’s executive vice president of products, said in the release, adding that the innovations are intended to respond to the global uncertainty of the pandemic.

“More than ever, these businesses need real-time visibility into their spend, the ability to mitigate their supply chain risk and cautiously manage their cash flow,” she said in the release. “We’re excited to provide our [business spend management] community with the new capabilities to help them adapt to the current times and spend smarter every day.”

In terms of spend visibility, the new product will allow prescriptions to be ranked according to how they’ll impact the business in full, allowing teams to know exactly how to cut costs in an effective manner. There will be new automated spend controls, barring purchases that exceed the negotiated contract value, letting contracts, invoices and other payments be paused; and there will be better, more accurate shipment tracking for smaller businesses that mirrors that which larger businesses have access to.

According to the release, supply chain risk will be mitigated via new ways of collecting feedback to help alert customers of risk in the chain, as well as enhanced measures of tracking suspicious spending across sourcing, purchasing and payment currency deviations, to name a few. In addition, there will be the ability for customers to start risk assessments directly from the sourcing event process for better streamlining.

In addition, businesses will have the ability to access payment flexibility through new options for early payment discounts, payment authorization authority, batch payments, virtual card payments and more, the release stated, along with unified spend views that will allow companies to add temporary workers and avoid tenure limit disruptions to help protect the businesses.

In April, Coupa acquired business travel app company ETA, which gave it access to the travel sphere.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

8.3K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

5.1K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

Reshaping Of Big Tech's Antitrust Regulations
3.1K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Will Head To Capitol Hill On Wednesday

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
2.5K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders
2.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

eu-banks-q2
1.6K
Europe

EU Banks Prep For $26B In Q2 Loan Losses

How ‘Baseball In A Bubble’ Is Changing The Sport
1.6K
Coronavirus

How ‘Baseball In A Bubble’ Is Changing America’s Pastime

1.6K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes

Wells-Fargo-Banking-CARES-Act
1.6K
Economy

Wells Fargo CEO Calls For Cost-Saving Measures, Layoffs

1.6K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
1.5K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

1.4K
Google

Google Faces Lawsuit In Australia Over Use Of Personal Data

The Insurance Industry’s Innovation Dilemma
1.4K
Innovation

Lemonade CFO On The Insurance Industry’s ‘Innovator’s Dilemma’

1.3K
B2B Payments

Avanti Plans Real-Time Settlement Solution For Corporate Treasurers