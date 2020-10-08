In a move that lets its clients benefit from a new pre-constructed integration offering, enosix rolled out an SAP integration technology on Salesforce AppExchange. The solution allows for an in-the-moment B2B eCommerce experience natively in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 7) announcement.

It brings together important SAP information, such as “available-to-promise inventory” and pricing unique to a client in addition to live order validation and creation in SAP.

"Our clients tell us that a B2B experience without the necessary data from their SAP ERP is an incomplete solution,” enosix CEO D.Wayne Poole said in the announcement. “We listened. In the 'new-normal,’ speed matters more than ever. We can enable a native Commerce Cloud/SAP integration in four to six weeks.”

The company said that its Commerce integration offering is pre-built to provide integration timelines that are 70 percent to 90 percent shorter than historical offerings.

Salesforce AppExchange lets firms "sell, service, market and engage" with completely new methods, according to the announcement. It has 6,000 listings, 90,000 peer reviews and 8 million client installs, and it is a source for mobile, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), social, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics offerings for companies.

enosix, which was started in 2014, offers integration technologies between front-end infrastructure and SAP systems.

