B2B Payments

Mexico’s B2B Payments Opportunity As A Global eInvoice Leader

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

While the U.S. continues to struggle with paper invoices in accounts receivable (AR) and paper checks in accounts payable (AP), its neighbor to the south has emerged as the world leader in eInvoicing adoption.

Mexico’s eInvoicing requirements began back in 2004, when its tax authority, the SAT, first developed its eInvoicing legal framework. Since then, the mandate has been expanded, and today, all invoices, including those in B2B transactions, must be electronic.

While the requirement aims to combat tax evasion and fraud, eInvoicing can also be greatly beneficial to AR departments that are able to more efficiently digitize transaction data for reporting, analytics and tracking purposes.

Yet eInvoicing and its related AR efficiencies don’t necessarily result in gained efficiencies on the payment and AP side. Indeed, traditionally, the invoice acceptance and payment processes have been disparate in AP departments, said Fairfax Software CEO and President Steve Chahal in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

The company recently announced a collaboration with Mexico-based Indicium in a deal that sees Fairfax connecting its Quick Payments software within Indicium’s eInvoicing solution eFactura, allowing recipients of eInvoices in the country to click a link and pay the bill straight from the invoice itself.

“It solves a convenience problem,” Chahal explained, noting that integrating payments and invoicing addresses friction on both the AP and AR side.

AR teams are better able to track payments and lower barriers to getting paid, while AP teams no longer have to toggle between an invoicing platform and their bank portals to facilitate a transaction.

“For accounts receivable, when the link is right there to pay the invoice, nothing falls through the cracks,” he said. “For accounts payable, it’s a one-stop-shop to make a payment.”

Mexico’s Payments Challenges

Its eInvoicing traction isn’t the only way the Mexican market differentiates itself from the U.S. While paper checks may be common in U.S. AP departments, Chahal explained that checks are rarely ever used, unless to facilitate a large transaction between banks or large corporates.

Adoption of electronic payments isn’t as mature in other parts of the world, however.

“Nobody will take your money unless it’s cash or secured by a bank-to-bank transaction,” he said, adding that for many payers, “cash is still king.”

For Fairfax, the opportunity to integrate with Indicium meant the opportunity to expand into the Mexican market, but it’s not without its challenges. At present, the integration supports card payments on invoices sent via the eFactura portal, although Chahal emphasized the importance of supporting bank transfers in Mexico as well.

In Mexico, the Interbank Electronic Payment System, also known as SPEI, is used to facilitate high-value bank-to-bank transfers and is therefore a key component to B2B payments solutions. It’s not necessarily easy for FinTechs and other technology players to loop into the rail, however.

“It’s controlled by [Mexico’s central bank] Banco de Mexico,” explained Chahal. “It’s similar to ACH but it’s not as accessible to everyone. It’s tightly held by the bank.”

Fairfax is currently working to secure clearance to process SPEI payments to enhance its invoice payment capabilities in the country with Indicium, he said. While commercial cards, and credit card products overall, are gradually gaining popularity, bank transfers remain essential to entities looking to avoid the fees associated with card payments and processing.

Multitasking And Fighting Friction

The jury is still out over whether invoice digitization correlates to digitization or acceleration of payments. But what the B2B payments landscape can be sure of, regardless of market, is that in order to reduce as much friction as possible, the experiences of both the AR and AP ends of a transaction must be taken into account.

In Mexico, while paper checks are scarce, integrating payment functionality on the invoice itself could help migrate more businesses, particularly smaller ones, away from cash, which can create workflow inefficiencies and even security concerns.

Lifting as many barriers as possible for the recipient of an invoice to actually settle the bill means less friction for the payer and accelerated AR cycles for the vendor, a trend especially important during today’s market of volatile cash flows.

And while the market presents its challenges, Mexico’s standing as the globe’s leader in eInvoicing could position the country as a leader in B2B payments efficiency.

“Mexico’s advantage is that they have had 15 years of building upon a legacy of electronic invoicing,” said Chahal.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
6.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
5.4K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

4.4K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
4.2K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
3.4K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
3.1K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bitcoin bitcoin
3.0K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.8K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.8K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) shake shack, Union Square Hospitality Group, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
2.8K
Loans

Shake Shack Decides To Give Back $10M PPP Loan

Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus Uber, Uber Connect, Uber Direct, last-mile delivery, groceries, necessities, friends and family, coronavirus
2.7K
Delivery

Uber Expands Delivery Options

Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western, Bangladesh, garment workers, coronavirus, factory, clothing, brands, western,
2.5K
B2B Payments

Clothing Brands Want Steep Vendor Discounts To Keep Orders

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
2.3K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
2.3K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program

24 Hour Fitness may file for bankruptcy 24 Hour Fitness may file for bankruptcy
2.2K
Economy

24 Hour Fitness May File For Bankruptcy Amid Pandemic