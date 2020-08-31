B2B Payments

Flipkart Rolls Out B2B Marketplace

Flipkart has rolled out its Flipkart Wholesale operations, which serves as a B2B marketplace for small businesses and shops. The offering is now available to customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi, Financial Express reported.

The app is available for those who have Android devices to have merchandise sent to their stores as it stands.

“Change the way you buy bulk products for your business with Flipkart Wholesale’s efficient technology and logistics,” Flipkart Wholesale said on its website. “Made especially for business owners and retailers like you, our easy-to-use platform brings the entire wholesale market on your fingertips.”

The company said buyers can select from fashion products throughout areas such as womens' wear, mens' wear, kids’ wear and footwear.

And, with the Flipkart Wholesale Easy Credit program, merchants and small shops that are eligible can receive as long as 15 days in credit to fill their inventories with merchandise.

"With our Easy Credit facility, you can apply for cash flow when you are low on finances,” Flipkart Wholesale said on its site. “Our easy-to-use credit system also enables you to track your balance and dues efficiently.”

In July, news surfaced that Best Price wholesale business operator Walmart India Private Limited would be fully acquired by Flipkart Group.

The locations function in the manner of warehouse clubs, helping independent merchants and other small companies. Walmart can’t sell directly to shoppers via its sites or supercenters with the regulations of India.

Walmart said that Flipkart has already shown “extensive leadership in the consumer eCommerce segment and technology for the country’s mom-and-pop ‘kirana’ grocery stores and other small retailers.”

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “As the eCommerce pioneer in India, the Flipkart Group has transformed the shopping experience for millions of Indian consumers. With the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, we will now extend our capabilities across technology, logistics and finance to small businesses across the country.”

