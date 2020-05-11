Deep Dive: How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments To Survive The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the entertainment, fitness and restaurant sectors scrambling to adapt their revenue models and maintain customer loyalty during lockdowns. Business owners in these industries are learning how to survive financially as consumers abide by stay-at-home orders, all while preparing to restore their operations and afford payroll, utilities and other needs once doors reopen. To retain as many customers and employees as possible, these firms must therefore rethink how they offer services.

The healthcare sector’s service model has also been deeply affected, with many patients avoiding health clinics and hospital visits for fear of being exposed to the virus. Doctors, dentists, nurses, therapists and other health practitioners realize patients still require support for their health concerns, and many are turning to digital technologies that offer remote care such as telehealth appointments.

This month’s Deep Dive explores how these four business sectors are adjusting to continue delivering services and receiving payments. It also examines how businesses that have not traditionally leveraged mobile and online methods are launching and managing these new payment flows, and explores the payment tools and software that can help.