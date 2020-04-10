B2B Payments

Icertis Adds Contract Management To SAP Ariba

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Icertis and SAP Ariba will partner for more efficient contracts processing

Icertis has teamed with SAP Ariba solutions in order to improve the source-to-contract process, according to a press release.

Icertis, which works in cloud-based enterprise contract management, said partnering with SAP will allow for SAP customers to use its Icertis Contract Management (ICM) program, thereby cutting out unnecessary risks and making for better relationships with suppliers, the release stated. ICM has been used in the past by companies like Microsoft, Sanofi and Daimler.

ICM is available on the SAP App Center, a digital exchange for affiliated products. The program promises to be “intelligent and flexible,” the release stated, and will allow a quicker process for SAP clients to go through the contract program, including streamlined creation, approval, negotiation and execution of sourcing contracts.

By establishing a lone source for all suppliers, Icertis asserts that it can make the process more trustworthy. There will also be a new feature that will offer a complete view of supplier relationships.

The program uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to digitize contracts with legacy suppliers, import third-party contracts at scale and look into past vendor history to see what could potentially be improved upon.

By integrating ICM with SAP Ariba, there should be less of a necessity for multiple data entries across various points of the contract process, with more adoption and less maverick contracting, and ICM can also guarantee safety by tracking commitments, expirations, deviations and other obligations within a contract.

Icertis is also a member of the SAP PartnerEdge Program, which allows for a facilitation and sale of high-tech products in the SAP sphere, providing tools, benefits and the support necessary for businesses to build efficient and high-quality products, the release stated.

Recently, SAP Ariba also began working with more companies than ever after a deal with Goldman Sachs, which also gave SAP more access to cross-border deals and payment-simplifying tech that it didn’t have before.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
24.8K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
11.0K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.9K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.8K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.7K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.7K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.6K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans
3.5K
Loans

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In Loans To Boost Economy

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.3K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted
2.8K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted

Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out
2.8K
Loans

Rebounding From SBA’s Bumpy PPP Roll Out

SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans, SBA, PPP, coronavirus, relief package, small business loans,
2.8K
Loans

SBA Computer System Crash Further Tangles PPP Loan Process

Blockchain Blockchain
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Tesla Tests Blockchain To Speed Up Trucking Shipments in Shanghai; Bank Of England May Team With Companies On Digital Currency