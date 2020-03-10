B2B Payments

India Corporate Card Startup Karbon Lands Funding

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Corporate Card

In seed funding from well-known angel investors, corporate card FinTech Karbon Card has notched $2 million. Amrish Rau, the PayU founder and Pine Labs CEO, and Kunal Shah, Cred founder, are among the investors, VCCircle reported.

Amit Jangir and Pei-fu Hsieh started Karbon Card last year. The firm offers an alternative to corporate cards. It reportedly has products that don’t mandate strict terms like high fixed-deposit collaterals and personal guarantees. Hsieh said per reports, “Our vision is to empower all startups to achieve more through a Karbon Card.”

The firm, which is based in Bengaluru, said per the report it would put the funding toward operations, market growth and product development. Karbon Card claims that funded upstarts with over Rs 25 lakh (approximately $33,600) can receive credit.

The company also has a expense management tool that allows founders of upstarts to make sense of their company spending and changes their capital flows.

In separate news, India landed its first SMB credit card via EnKash per news last summer. EnKash was aiming to reach startups with the credit card product, connecting small and medium-sized businesses with a revolving credit line to pay vendors, manage employee travel expenses, pay ultities and more.

The Freedom Card also on-boards users to the EnKash platform to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable operations per reports.

EnKash co-founder Naveen Bindal in a statement at the time, “Currently banks offer corporate credit cards and we partner with most of them to enhance the experience.” Bindal continued, “While we continue enhancing our capabilities for these bank partnerships, we realized that specific products are required to address use cases which are peculiar to underserved SMEs and startups as their requirements are different.”

Reports also surfaced in December that Walmart India was collaborating on a commercial card solution for its business wholesale customers. Walmart India was reportedly teaming with HDFC Bank to roll out a co-branded credit card for the business members of the retailer’s Best Price Modern Wholesale “B2B Cash & Carry” stores.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.0K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.0K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.4K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.2K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine
2.6K
Safety and Security

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.4K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.4K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW
2.2K
Coronavirus

Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.1K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.0K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
1.9K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
1.9K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
1.8K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

coronavirus-china-exports-lufthansa-pixar coronavirus-china-exports-lufthansa-pixar
1.6K
Coronavirus

China Exports Tank 17 Pct