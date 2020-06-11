B2B Payments

Ingenico Group Teams With Oro For Customized B2B Checkouts

To provide business-to-business (B2B) merchants with customized checkout experiences, Ingenico Group has connected its technology with Oro Inc.’s OroCommerce corporate digital commerce system. Firms can provide personalized payment experiences without compromising security via the integration, according to a Thursday (June 11) announcement.

“Being able to offer a quality customer experience is as strong a competitive differentiator as you can find in ecommerce these days,” Andrew Monroe, North American general manager for Ingenico ePayments, said in the announcement. “By creating personalized checkout experiences, custom payment rules, and more, we’re able to offer a flexible integration that can provide more value to an eCommerce company like Oro.”

The connection lets retailers speed up eCommerce with customized checkout experiences as well as ways to pay, while the ePayments integration lets merchants create unique payment rules and methods. Corporate clients can select between the payment methods of Ingenico with the inclusion of automated clearing house (ACH), SEPA Direct Debit, Visa, Mastercard or American Express, among others.

Furthermore, buyers can keep payment credentials as token to use at a later time via the “Tokenization” feature.

An unsatisfying client experience will affect corporate sales in a similar manner to those to consumers per a Global B2B Payment trends report cited in the announcement. Almost six in 10 of corporate shoppers did not finish their orders due to a lengthy checkout process. And nearly all — or over 98 percent — of corporate shoppers agree it’s pivotal to offer matching shopping experiences throughout every channel.

In separate news, Discover e-Solutions Ltd. (DeSL) unveiled a new B2B procurement platform geared toward the fashion industry last October. The company said the platform was geared to industry players so they can manage procurement from requisition through to delivery.

According to DeSL, many companies in this sector continue to rely on enterprise-resource-planning (ERP) software or spreadsheets to manage purchasing activity.

