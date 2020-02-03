Business-to-business (B2B) IT firm Xenon arc is launching an enhanced eCommerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to improve their user experience when tapping services for the materials industry, the firm announced on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

The advanced B2B eCommerce solution is powered by Magento Commerce. The new offering expands on Xenon’s disruptive business model, xa-Direct.

“Xenon arc continues to redefine how global materials producers effectively and efficiently reach their small business customers,” said Xenon arc President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Warburg. “Working with Magento Commerce further enables us to create high-quality relationships with these customers via an integrated, customizable, feature-rich platform that provides a personalized, end-to-end eCommerce experience.”

The company combines independent Voice of the Customer research and the digitization of customer activities to anticipate the particular needs of small businesses. Working with Magento Commerce further extends Xenon arc’s xa-Direct business model.

“Similar to our client portfolio, we work with leading world-class solutions, such as Magento Commerce, to create value for our customers and clients alike,” Warburg said. “Magento continues to demonstrate clear leadership in eCommerce platform development, execution and expertise as we seek to eliminate operational friction and create the best possible omnichannel buying experience for our customers.”

Xenon arc’s client list includes known brands in the materials industry. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc has offices in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

“Go-to-market strategies must appreciate the unique needs of these often-underserved customers,” Warburg said. “Our research findings indicate that high-quality customer experiences require the blend of advanced technology solutions and access to high quality, live sales and tech support reps.”

Adobe-owned enterprise eCommerce platform Magento Commerce holding company announced the launch of new capabilities in October. The enhancements target SMBs and mid-market merchants. Enhanced features include integrating with Adobe Stock, an Amazon sales channel for the U.K., cloud infrastructure with Microsoft and an Adobe Sensei-powered product suggestion tool.