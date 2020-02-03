B2B Payments

Magento Powers Xenon arc B2B Marketplace For SMBs 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
B2B

Business-to-business (B2B) IT firm Xenon arc is launching an enhanced eCommerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to improve their user experience when tapping services for the materials industry, the firm announced on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

The advanced B2B eCommerce solution is powered by Magento Commerce. The new offering expands on Xenon’s disruptive business model, xa-Direct. 

“Xenon arc continues to redefine how global materials producers effectively and efficiently reach their small business customers,” said Xenon arc President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Warburg. “Working with Magento Commerce further enables us to create high-quality relationships with these customers via an integrated, customizable, feature-rich platform that provides a personalized, end-to-end eCommerce experience.”

The company combines independent Voice of the Customer research and the digitization of customer activities to anticipate the particular needs of small businesses. Working with Magento Commerce further extends Xenon arc’s xa-Direct business model.

“Similar to our client portfolio, we work with leading world-class solutions, such as Magento Commerce, to create value for our customers and clients alike,” Warburg said. “Magento continues to demonstrate clear leadership in eCommerce platform development, execution and expertise as we seek to eliminate operational friction and create the best possible omnichannel buying experience for our customers.”

Xenon arc’s client list includes known brands in the materials industry. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc has offices in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

“Go-to-market strategies must appreciate the unique needs of these often-underserved customers,” Warburg said. “Our research findings indicate that high-quality customer experiences require the blend of advanced technology solutions and access to high quality, live sales and tech support reps.”

Adobe-owned enterprise eCommerce platform Magento Commerce holding company announced the launch of new capabilities in October. The enhancements target SMBs and mid-market merchants. Enhanced features include integrating with Adobe Stock, an Amazon sales channel for the U.K., cloud infrastructure with Microsoft and an Adobe Sensei-powered product suggestion tool.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
3.7K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
3.0K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
2.6K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

Super Bowl Commerce Preview Super Bowl Commerce Preview
2.0K
Retail

Super Bowl Commerce Preview: Avocados, Spiteful Beer And A $6M Thank-You

fintech innovation banking as a service fintech innovation banking as a service
2.0K
Innovation

Banking-As-A-Service’s Secret Sauce

smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud smart city cybercriminals hackers fraud
2.0K
Innovation

Cybercrime’s New Stomping Grounds: Smart Cities

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
1.9K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems

SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing, SMBX, Degrees Plato, Partnership, bond offering, taproom, kitchen, investment, alternative financing,
1.7K
B2B Payments

SMBX, Degrees Plato Partner For Bond Offering

coronavirus, epidemic coronavirus, epidemic
1.6K
International

Uber Bans 240 Mexican Passengers As Coronavirus Precaution

ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants ghost, remote, virtual, kitchen, meal, delivery, restaurants, quick-service restaurants
1.6K
Delivery

‘Ghost Kitchens’ Set Up Shop In Malls

OneWest Bank OneWest Bank
1.5K
B2B Payments

OneWest Bank Unveils Mobile App For Small Businesses

Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton Trulioo, board of directors, canada, global identity verification services, american express, inauth, lisa stanton
1.5K
Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

tokyo-olympics-cyber-attack-japan tokyo-olympics-cyber-attack-japan
1.4K
Security & Fraud

BOJ: 40 Pct Of Japan’s Financial Firms Victims Of Cyber Attacks

line-social-media-cryptocurrency-link line-social-media-cryptocurrency-link
1.4K
Cryptocurrency

Japan’s Line Social Network Approved To Trade Cryptocurrency