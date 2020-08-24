Microsoft AppSource has given then the green light for Metafile Information System’s MetaViewer integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, according to a Monday (Aug. 24) announcement.

The connection bolsters effectiveness, heightens visibility and allows for telecommuting teams via cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation off of the cloud, according to the announcement.

"More than ever before, today's companies are looking for software solutions that will help them increase efficiency, maintain a competitive edge, improve cash management and improve their visibility into business processes," Metafile Information Systems Vice President of Marketing and Sales Nick Sprau said. "This integration offers all of that and so much more, giving employees, managers and the C-suite peace-of-mind that operations are continuing during this tumultuous time.”

Companies can use the productivity of automation and robotic process automation (RPA) infrastructure combined with the strength of Dynamics 365 in the cloud, the announcement stated. The connection lets firms bring together Microsoft Dynamics' newest infrastructure with MetaViewer’s paperless features.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, for its part, is a tool meant to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage their operations. It offers features such as instinctive charts and simplified procedures.

The product’s AppSource provides companies with a centralized location to discover the integrated solutions that match the requirements of their operations.

Metafile Information Systems said that over 15,000 financial staffers throughout the globe are processing in excess of 15 million transactions without paper each week with the MetaViewer product.

Last October, Hyland was bolstering its integration of its OnBase ERP platform with SAP to make AP automation functions more formidable.

The company’s AP automation for SAP harnesses advanced information integration and automation to speed up the approval and posting of invoices. AP Automation for SAP is one of multiple Hyland AP automation technologies that can connect with third-party platforms.

And, last December, purchase-to-pay automation company Yooz had unveiled a partnership with Microsoft. The collaboration was to bring together the paperless AP infrastructure of Yooz with the Microsoft Azure cloud system.