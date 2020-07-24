B2B Payments

European FinTech payments company myPOS, which works in offering affordable payments to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has new credit cards that it says will help SMBs in Europe access new benefits, according to a press release.

The myPOS Visa Platinum Metal Card and myPOS Visa Platinum Silver & Gold Card can help SMBs access premium services like LoungeKey passes for over 1,000 airport business lounges globally, 0.1 percent cash back for any purchase, 10 to 15 percent cashback for purchases in the myPOS online shop and stores in Europe, free ATM withdrawals every month, free delivery and reissuing and more, according to the release.

Metal cards, seen as prestigious, are typically reserved for individual clients, explained myPOS Founder Christo Georgiev in the release.

“Together with Visa, we are pioneering this space by offering the first metal card for businesses in Europe,” he said.

The metal card is brushed in black metal and engraved, and it is three times heavier than a normal card. Because of the metal coating, the card is much less liable to be damaged or cracked, the release stated.

The myPOS silver, gold and metal cards will be offered to European merchants who open a myPOS account, the release stated. Since its launch in 2014, myPOS has offered the cards for free whenever someone opens an account.

In related news, Mastercard announced a partnership with myPOS in February to distribute information about new card payment options throughout Europe, PYMNTS reported. The partnership aimed to educate SMBs on the new options for payments like myPOS’s payment acceptance service, which can work with mobile, card or at-the-counter payments along with multi-currency and cross-border functions, combined with Mastercard’s network around the world.

SMBs make up 99 percent of the European economy and yet have had trouble taking card payments due to a lack of terminals or information about their options.

