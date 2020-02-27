Mastercard and pan-European FinTech myPOS are teaming up to promote card payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Europe, Mastercard announced on Thursday (Feb. 27).

The strategic partnership aims to inform more SMBs about the new tools for card acceptance that can fit their needs and budget. Small businesses represent 99 percent of the European economy but they have mostly been unable to take card payments due to a lack of affordable card terminals and lack of information about available solutions, the release said.

“We offer many innovative solutions that help entrepreneurs do business simply and securely, but it is important that people know of these solutions,” said Jason Lane, EVP market development, Europe at Mastercard. “Today’s partnership with myPOS aims to raise awareness of the great tools we have and, ultimately, improve the bottom line for small businesses.”

Operating across Europe, myPOS offers payment acceptance services tapping Mastercard’s global network and technology. A unified commerce approach simplifies all payment routes into one combined platform.

The myPOS solution enables card payments for mobile, online or at the counter sales. Its “business-in-a-box solution” also brings SMBs multi-currency and cross-border payments, myPOS mobile app, a business debit card and instant payouts.

“myPOS was born out of the need for payment solutions specifically designed for the small businesses and solo entrepreneurs. Thanks to partners like Mastercard we have been able to reach tens of thousands of businesses in the European Economic Area and empower them to manage their payments and cashflow in new and more efficient ways,” said myPOS Founder and CEO Christo Georgiev.

Merchants can test-drive myPOS solutions at flagship stores in key European cities. They can also chat with experts about custom payment products to generate increased sales complemented by multi-market campaigns.

In June, myPOS announced the opening of a store in Antwerp, Belgium. The store is both a showcase and a point of contact for local customers and partners where they can find support, the latest payment innovations available and a variety of services.