Where Credit Union Cards Can Win More Spending

Highlights
Credit union cards perform best in several recurring and essential spending categories, while national bank cards lead in discretionary categories such as travel and retail.
Credit union SMB cards have an advantage in construction and renovation spending but trail national banks on several routine operating expenses.
Consumers and SMBs who have not made their credit union card their first choice place more emphasis on rewards and money management features.
Credit unions have a challenge that is more specific than simply getting members to use their cards more often.