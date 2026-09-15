Companies Can Delegate to AI Agents but Can’t Delegate Accountability
Watch more: Digital Shift With Amir Wain of i2c
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Amir Wain is CEO and founder of i2c, a global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking and money movement solutions. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.