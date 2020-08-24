NetSuite is rolling out a new product to help automate more of the payment cycle, including streamlined invoices, bank reconciliations and more, according to a press release.

The release notes that, while the pandemic has driven many business functions to become digital, there have still been holdouts in terms of things taking longer to complete. Functions like posting transactions, generating invoices and reconciling accounts are still time-consuming, particularly because of the pandemic's difficulties.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, many accounting professionals are struggling to keep up with normal levels of productivity,” the release reads. “With many businesses still requiring employees to work remotely, accountants confront technology hurdles, including network bandwidth constraints and the functional limitations of common accounting packages that are ultimately a drain on out-of-office productivity.”

NetSuite's modifications include a feature to group multiple invoices into one lump of them, intended to help reduce the time it takes to issue invoices for every order by bunching them together. The feature cuts down on the work for customers making multiple orders.

In addition, the new program cuts down on bank reconciliation by automating the process, letting users create and post transactions automatically from imported bank data. That reduces risk from the old days in which transactions had to be entered manually every time, the release says.

Also, the product does away with older ways of dealing with inter-company transactions, in which the new AP/AR netting lets users combine their mutual balances through a netting statement, and then settlements are created for the selected transactions for both parties.

That has the effect of saving time by reducing the number of open transactions at a company.

The AvidXchange SuiteApp, built to operate in NetSuite, recently added new updates to boost visibility. The updates allow new insights into transactions and opportunities for savings.

In general, the upgrades to AR processes and transactions come from the weaknesses exposed by the pandemic, PYMNTS reported. The challenge comes from the adaptation to remote work for that process, which could take “up to four times” as long if done from home as opposed to in-office.