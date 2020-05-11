A new fleet card by Pilot Co., called the Axle Fuel Card, will offer benefits such as quick approvals and money-back guarantees.

There will also be enhanced payment terms and loyalty benefits. CEO Jimmy Haslam said the card was intended to bolster truck drivers trying to keep supply chains running during the pandemic.

“Through the new Axle Fuel Card, we’re able to extend much-needed credit to the industry with added rewards for fleets and professional drivers,” Haslam is quoted as saying. “Our goal is to provide fleets of all sizes with a reliable credit solution that fuels their business and enables them to focus on the road ahead.”

The card will reportedly have no hidden or additional fees and will come with a new online portal containing personal credit and sales representatives. The portal will allow customers to monitor fueling transactions, manage cards, make payments, restrict some items or locations and lock fuel cards.

There will be perks offered for drivers — those using the card at Pilot and Flying J locations will get one bonus loyalty point per gallon, and those who use it at One9 Fuel Network locations will get two loyalty points per gallon.

Drivers will also have access to discounted tire services and no fees for roadside services.

The card will be able to be activated on a driver’s digital wallet and selected when fueling up. Those who still have the old yellow card will still be able to access the new benefits just using their old cards.

Users will receive one invoice for all their transactions completed on the Axle Fuel Card.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the services of truck drivers extra necessary as grocery stores see shortages of products spurred by mass-buying to avoid going outside too much.

The supply chain has been facing the pressures of the coronavirus like many industries. Even as those businesses see a boom due to increased demand, many are reckoning with how to modernize old paper-based services and instead approach AI-based newer tech instead.