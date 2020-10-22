InsurTech firm Next Insurance and Intuit Inc. have joined forces to streamline how small companies can buy insurance with the help of integration, according to a Thursday (Oct. 22) announcement.

The connection will let QuickBooks users access a tailored quote and buy workers' compensation, professional liability and general liability coverage from Next Insurance "with a few clicks of a button," straight from their QuickBooks accounts, according to the announcement.

Next Insurance CEO Guy Goldstein said in the announcement that the two companies would reshape the “operational landscape” for small companies that have a scarcity of time and support.

“With this integration, we can further democratize access to affordable policies and support millions of QuickBooks customers who are searching for tailored and affordable insurance policies,” Goldstein.

Next Insurance says that it is disrupting the historical industry model by offering “accessible online insurance at any time and all under one roof,” according to the announcement.

Customers have access to licensed insurance advisers based in the United States, in-house claim filings where a decision is usually reached in no more than 48 hours and offerings such as round-the-clock-access to insurance certificates via a computer or mobile device with Next Insurance.

"This seamless integration is a complete value add to our customers – they are provided recommendations to the best plans and options from Next Insurance, all from within the QuickBooks platform where their business profile and information already exists,” said Mauricio Comi, head of small-to-medium-sized business (SMB) insurance at Intuit.

