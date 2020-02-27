What Open Banking Means For China, Challenger Banks And SMBs
Small businesses continue to embrace digital banking. At the same time, digital banks are looking to capitalize on their growing small and medium-sized business (SMB) customer base, with open banking and bank-FinTech collaborations an important part of that strategy. Such data sharing and partnerships enable service providers to augment their products for better user experiences, and increasingly, small businesses aren’t keeping quiet about their demands for richer banking services.