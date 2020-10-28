B2B Payments

OpenPayd Launches Access To Quick Foreign Exchange Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

OpenPayd, an application programming interface (API)-led Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, launched InstantFX on Tuesday (Oct. 27), which will help clients access easy foreign exchange payments, according to a press release.

This will do away with the need for batch processing. The program is delivered through OpenPayd's BaaS platform, installable through existing technology with an API, according to the release.

The InstantFX platform will let customers of OpenPayd offer automated mid-market spots in 18 currencies, the release stated, with delivery coming through a web front end or an API for full integration.

Clients will be able to hold their funds in a currency wallet, paying out the currencies through various networks like FPS, CHAPS, SEPA and SEPA INSTANT, according to the release. In addition, an update is expected to add real-time settlement and the ability to pay out USD in SWIFT, ACH and wire.

OpenPayd CEO Iana Dimitrova said in the release that the service would be useful especially because of the trend toward digital payments and away from paper money during the pandemic.

“COVID is killing cash and accelerating the rise of digital payments," she said, according to the release. "This is creating opportunity for firms that can offer real-time, frictionless and intuitive payment experiences. Seamless foreign exchange is a big but complex part of that for which many firms still rely on batch processing.”

Adam Bialy, chief product officer at OpenPayd, told PYMNTS in an April interview that FinTechs have been aiming to soothe pain points at various stages of B2B transactions, with open banking allowing companies to loop directly into payment processes that can reduce time and workloads. That, he said, is an improvement on relying more on banks as outside help, which has been a cause of friction.

Bialy said the idea is to connect as many parts of the payment process as possible because relying on banks is "really slow."

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
4.8K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

2.5K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.3K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.2K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

1.9K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
1.8K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.8K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.7K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.7K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

1.6K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

Verizon
1.4K
Data

Verizon, Microsoft Partner To Accelerate 5G Technology

omnichannel commerce
1.4K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce

1.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Shuts Down Gambling Sites Using Tether; Japan's Soccer Star Debuts Own Crypto

1.3K
Data

ISPs Reinstate Data Caps For US Employees Working From Home