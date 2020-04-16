B2B Payments

OpenPayd Loops Into SEPA For Corporate Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

With direct access to the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) payment program, OpenPayd has bolstered its payments functions, according to reports.

Business clients of the banking-as-a-service company will get access to payment processing throughout the 36 countries taking part in the program.

OpenPayd integrated with SEPA in the past through an agency bank partner. The firm can now send payments directly through the program for its clients, which cuts the time for payment processing. Direct access to SEPA is said to be the newest part of the company’s platform, which helps with other programs with the inclusion of SWIFT and faster payments, among others.

“Friction with bank payment services is one of the biggest challenges for modern businesses,” said OpenPayd Chief Product Officer Adam Bialy, per reports. “It’s often painful, expensive and slow to move money around. The ability to process intra-European payments quickly is vital to a number of B2B use cases and in the specific case of online marketplaces the merchants that transact on their platforms.”

The company can also issue IBANs denominated in euros for corporate clients to assist in making payout and use cases easier. Bialy also noted per reports, in part, “If our customer can process a cross-border transaction faster than their competitors, they have a huge market advantage.”

In separate news, Standard Chartered has rolled out a banking as a service solution named nexus that will let online shopping operations, digital platforms, ride-hailing firms and social media sites provide loans, savings accounts and credit cards under their own brands.

According to news in March, the banking group said its inaugural partner in the new venture is a “major” online shopping player in Indonesia, and it plans to “co-create and launch products powered by nexus in 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.” Indonesia reportedly has the highest online shopping adoption rate around the globe.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
10.4K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
9.2K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
7.2K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

SoftBank SoftBank
7.2K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
7.1K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
5.9K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
5.0K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

store closed sign store closed sign
4.6K
Retail

Retail Sales Numbers Predict A Cruel April

Apple Apple
4.2K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
4.0K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
4.0K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
4.0K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
4.0K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

coronavirus stimulus money coronavirus stimulus money
3.9K
Coronavirus

IRS Has Sent First Round Of COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

Former Walmart Exec Jamie Iannone Named eBay’s CEO Former Walmart Exec Jamie Iannone Named eBay’s CEO
3.3K
Personnel

eBay Taps Ex-Walmart Exec As CEO