B2B Payments

Taulia: Early Payment Volume Spikes As Suppliers Seek Capital

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
suppliers B2B

With the coronavirus pandemic driving demand for financing by small companies, early payment volume is higher by 208 percent month over month per insights from Taulia. The insights show that small businesses require predictable and reliable cash flow to operate their companies amid challenging times, according to a press release from the company.

Taulia CEO Cedric Bru said in the press release, “As economic conditions have deteriorated, especially credit markets, we have seen a tremendous increase in demand for early payments. It is our hope that during this time we can help small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, access the cash they need to prepare for a better future.”

Over $4 billion in invoices were financed via the Taulia platform in just March. In addition, new supplier adoption jumped by 178 percent month over month. The company said the statistics show that small companies are seeking ways aside from traditional bank lending to receive financing to get working capital and overcome gaps in cash flow.

A supplier survey garnered the views of almost 20,000 respondents and determined that roughly 56 percent of suppliers that were large and small companies had an interest in asking for early payments. Taulia, for its part, said its unique value proposition lets suppliers of all different sizes become a part of the platform and get early payment.

One supplier, Rocky Schmidt of Karet Trading, said in the press release, “Having the ability to request early payment has given us certainty as we don’t know what the future may hold. Access to extra liquidity enables us to optimize our cash flow to keep the business running smoothly.”

In separate news, LSQ, an independent financing company, had rolled out its LSQ FastTrack supply chain finance platform per news in January. The offering is designed for firms of all sizes. It not only lets buyers optimize their working capital: It also provides on-demand invoice funding options to suppliers.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
21.4K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
9.6K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.7K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.6K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.6K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.8K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.7K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.5K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.5K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.3K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.2K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted
2.8K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO On Credit Unions, Innovation And Never Taking Loyalty For Granted

Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out Rebounding From The Bumpy PPP Roll Out
2.8K
Loans

Rebounding From SBA’s Bumpy PPP Roll Out